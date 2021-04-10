QASH Hits Market Capitalization of $55.43 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $55.43 million and $1.31 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.00619214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031465 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.