Qcash Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $68.03 million and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00295428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.95 or 0.00753438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,245.72 or 0.99872900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00771594 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

