Quant Price Tops $40.29 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00066837 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $486.46 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003721 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

