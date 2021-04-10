Quant (QNT) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Quant has a market cap of $477.40 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.54 or 0.00065152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003927 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000080 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 563.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000809 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.