Quantis Network Trading Up 1.4% This Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $23,745.53 and approximately $595.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00295167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00742977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,735.60 or 1.00071189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.35 or 0.00759471 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.