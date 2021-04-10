Quantstamp Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $81.43 million and $1.95 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00082240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.84 or 0.00619823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031329 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.