Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Tops $31.34 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $31.34 million and approximately $134,352.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,248.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.76 or 0.03548251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $253.86 or 0.00421352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.52 or 0.01152771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.01 or 0.00492984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.00462599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.48 or 0.00360973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00033920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00205992 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,707,792 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

