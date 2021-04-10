Quark Price Up 4.5% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $455.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 68.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

