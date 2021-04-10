Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310,408 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.36% of Quest Diagnostics worth $58,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,389,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,557,000 after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,153,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after purchasing an additional 98,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

