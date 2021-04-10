Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.53

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.53 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69), with a volume of 21,142 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.96. The firm has a market cap of £85.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75.

About Quixant (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC-based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

