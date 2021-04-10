Radix (EXRD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $994,963.00

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded down 3% against the dollar. Radix has a market cap of $109.14 million and $994,963.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 941.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00053108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00619148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

