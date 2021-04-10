Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Cap of $141.22 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Rally has a total market cap of $141.22 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.72 or 0.00294130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.15 or 0.00747696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.52 or 0.98913181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.00762090 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,673,929 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

