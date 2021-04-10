Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.76.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,950 shares of company stock worth $4,904,705. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $61,911,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,861,000 after acquiring an additional 442,622 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 153,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $127.54 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $129.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

