RAMP (RAMP) Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001355 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $192.48 million and approximately $159.68 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00616252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030840 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,639,732 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

