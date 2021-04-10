Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.47

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.47 and traded as high as $18.21. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 11,968 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 132.02, a current ratio of 132.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 85.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

