Rari Governance Token (RGT) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.12 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $116.11 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $13.32 or 0.00022291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00081452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00611681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00036677 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,718,482 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

