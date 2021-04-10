Raydium Price Reaches $11.72 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $11.72 or 0.00019447 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $316.39 million and approximately $37.55 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00297242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00750164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,072.87 or 0.99677477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714460 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,994,440 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

