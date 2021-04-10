Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.