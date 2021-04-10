Realio Network (RIO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $302,495.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003478 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $302,495.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00068626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.00750990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,677.53 or 0.98904706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.99 or 0.00714287 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.