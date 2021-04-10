Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

RB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

LON RB opened at GBX 6,498 ($84.90) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,273.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,982.41. The firm has a market cap of £46.33 billion and a PE ratio of 39.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.23%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

