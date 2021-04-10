RED (RED) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $59,376.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $59,376.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.00388941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000888 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

