RED (RED) Trading Up 137% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 68.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a market cap of $2.09 million and $279,398.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded up 137% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.29 or 0.00415504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000807 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

