Redd (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

