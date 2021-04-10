ReddCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $205.72 million and $1.19 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,257.58 or 0.99994346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00035582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.00480341 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.36 or 0.00326294 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.60 or 0.00756991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00102073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004041 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

