RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Down 11.2% This Week

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00621409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00081912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037016 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars.

