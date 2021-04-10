Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $95.10 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $450.11 million and $95.10 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00045310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00616988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

