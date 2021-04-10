Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0271 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $135.68 million and $81,726.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00052952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.00610176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037057 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

