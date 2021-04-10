reflect.finance (RFI) Trading 10% Higher This Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $142,820.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00053350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.45 or 0.00612628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037419 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,461,487 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

