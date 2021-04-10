Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.75.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of RGA opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 156.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 460,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

