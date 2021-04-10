renBTC Price Tops $60,413.50 on Major Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $60,413.50 or 0.99853396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $723.87 million and $11.37 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00082153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.00618761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00031243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00037042 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,982 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

