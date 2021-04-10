renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Tops $204,691.69

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $204,691.69 and $224,968.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00067827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00291721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.73 or 0.00734223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,178.31 or 0.99349909 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.12 or 0.00756318 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

