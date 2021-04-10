Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Price Reaches $0.0042 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $1.80 million and $139,428.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00294675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00750653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,205.71 or 0.99866477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714238 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 971,898,532 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

