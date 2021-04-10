REPO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $196,009.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, REPO has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $3.72 million and $196,009.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.14 or 0.00304357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.59 or 0.00749701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.35 or 0.99233335 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.89 or 0.00713836 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

