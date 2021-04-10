Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.85.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

