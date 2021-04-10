Reserve Rights Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $77.30 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.77 or 0.00615022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

