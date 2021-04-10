Reviewing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -45.45% -41.09% Translate Bio -70.38% -27.54% -12.82%

Risk and Volatility

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Protara Therapeutics and Translate Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Translate Bio 0 4 7 0 2.64

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 218.84%. Translate Bio has a consensus target price of $25.70, indicating a potential upside of 48.90%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Translate Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Translate Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A Translate Bio $7.80 million 166.43 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -9.38

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Translate Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

