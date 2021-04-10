Reviewing Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) & Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Progyny alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Progyny and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00

Progyny currently has a consensus target price of $38.83, suggesting a potential downside of 18.25%. Sotera Health has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Progyny.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progyny and Sotera Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $229.68 million 18.04 -$8.57 million $0.11 431.82 Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sotera Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 1.03% 7.43% 5.04% Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progyny beats Sotera Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing. The company also provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are principal components to the gamma sterilization process. Its microbiology testing services help customers to identify and measure the potential risks of microbes to a product and ensure that the quality of the products is maintained; and advisory services help customers in navigating the regulatory requirements applicable throughout the product lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.