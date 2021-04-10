REVV Market Capitalization Reaches $110.35 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $110.35 million and $7.43 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00614489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00081045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036933 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

