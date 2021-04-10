REVV (REVV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.30 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. REVV has a market cap of $114.05 million and $7.30 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00020706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.00616988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00030681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00036918 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.