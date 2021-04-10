Rewardiqa Price Hits $2.04 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 67.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 65.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $20.36 million and $98,814.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00003449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00130273 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

