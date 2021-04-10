RigoBlock (GRG) Trading 21.3% Lower This Week

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. RigoBlock has a market capitalization of $542,479.48 and approximately $836.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One RigoBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00291965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.47 or 0.00740138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,928.75 or 0.99126008 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.83 or 0.00752322 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,989 coins. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here

