Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $89.98 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $89.98 million and $4.57 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

