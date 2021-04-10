Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.17

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $85.41 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00048264 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

