Ritocoin Market Capitalization Tops $758,065.71 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ritocoin has a market cap of $758,065.71 and $640.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.00732837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,125.73 or 0.99484139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.20 or 0.00756486 BTC.

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,578,424,772 coins and its circulating supply is 1,566,376,376 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

