Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

NYSE:ROK opened at $264.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.75. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $154.80 and a 52-week high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

