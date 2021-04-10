Rope ($ROPE) Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $81.76 or 0.00136707 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rope has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $13,439.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00290442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.00751602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,667.20 or 0.99771597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.02 or 0.00765867 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.