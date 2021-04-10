Rotten Price Hits $0.0254 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Rotten coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $55,317.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00053012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.70 or 0.00618997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00036791 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 69,469,456 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

