Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Cap Achieves $13.95 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.78 or 0.00011464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $610,670.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.00293908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.00754361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,883.11 or 0.99490219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.24 or 0.00770866 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,055,994 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.