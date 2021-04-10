Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDS-A. Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

RDS-A opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

