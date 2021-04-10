Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Tops $6.63 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00291965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.47 or 0.00740138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,928.75 or 0.99126008 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.83 or 0.00752322 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

